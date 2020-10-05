The Journey Home volunteers help Baldwin veterans recover from Sally

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — In the Spanish Cove community, there are still chainsaws and generators being used and some of those chainsaws are being used by volunteers who are reaching out specifically to storm victims who are veterans.

“We’ve pretty much got the shed finished.” Jim Wright’s place is almost home again after the winds of Hurricane Sally tore it apart. “I saw my porch laying on my porch. I saw my shed everything was wide open, everything down.”

The Vietnam veteran had no idea how he would get it all back together again and then there was a knock at his door. “These folks came along and said we’re going to help you.”

“These folks,” a volunteer group out of Indiana called The Journey Home. “Our organization is a veteran organization to end veteran homelessness,” says CEO Eldon Solomon. For the last week, they have been in Elberta and Lillian. “We want to be here to help veterans who are displaced or affected by Hurricane Sally.”

While in Baldwin County they have been able to clear trees, fix RVs and help Jim Wright get his house back in order. “I’m no spring chicken anymore and to have someone come out and help me,” says Wright, “All I could do was thank God for it.”

Doing what they can for more than two dozen veterans so far, all at no charge for one simple reason. “You served us now we are here to serve you,” Solomon said.

They will end their work in Baldwin County later this week and then they will go where the next storm takes them.

