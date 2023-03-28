The video above is a news report aired Tuesday afternoon before police identified a suspect in the Gulf Shores shooting. The story below is about The Hangout’s response to the shooting.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout released a statement Tuesday afternoon following a shooting outside of the venue by Gulf Place Monday night. According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, a fight between a group of adults and teens led to the shooting injuring one.

Tuesday, GSPD identified the shooter as Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley, 21 of Fairhope. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.

Police said the victim was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.

Statement from The Hangout: