GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hangout released a statement Tuesday afternoon following a shooting outside of the venue by Gulf Place Monday night. According to the Gulf Shores Police Department, a fight between a group of adults and teens led to the shooting injuring one.
Tuesday, GSPD identified the shooter as Rafiq Sh’mare Joel Bradley, 21 of Fairhope. He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.
Police said the victim was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.
Statement from The Hangout:
The Hangout is very saddened by the incident that occurred at the Gulf Shores public beach in the vicinity of our venue. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim of this senseless crime. The Hangout takes extraordinary precautions to ensure the health and safety of its customers, including but not limited to, the deployment of officers, security personnel, and surveillance equipment. The individuals involved in this tragic incident were not customers of The Hangout and have no apparent connection to The Hangout. We are grateful for the fast response of Gulf Shores and Baldwin County Sheriff officers in apprehending the shooter.The Hangout