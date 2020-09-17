The Hangout giving out hot food, water Thursday to residents impacted by Sally

Baldwin County

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Hangout plans to provide hot food, water and other necessities to Gulf Shores residents beginning their recovery journeys after Hurricane Sally.

The restaurant posted on its Facebook, sharing the plan to help those impacted.

The distribution begins at 1 p.m. The Hangout will also provide charging stations.

