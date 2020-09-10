The Hangout gifts $100K for Gulf Shores High School music lab

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — They say music soothes the soul but it can also be a pathway to the career.

“I want to become an audio engineer,” says senior C.C. Rodriguez. “Taking this class means everything to me.”

Those classes are about to get a 100 thousand dollar boost thanks to Shaul Zislin and The Hangout hospitality group. “We are very passionate about arts, music so we really look at it as we were given the opportunity.”

"This will give children the opportunity to experience everything possible within the music industry," says school board president Kevin Corcoran.









The space is already available. Classes in music technology and performance are already being taught. “The next step will be what is the right equipment for them to learn streaming and remotes and all that stuff. We’re going to put them on the cutting edge.”

This won’t be a one-time investment. Zislin says there will also be an annual grant to help expand opportunities for students like C.C. Rodriguez. “Oh my goodness. My heart was filled with joy like, looking at the blueprints and everything else. I almost cried. It’s insane and I love it so much.”

The Hangout music lab should be up and running by the start of the second semester in January.

