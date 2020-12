BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) - It’s hard to believe we’re still talking about Hurricane Sally cleanup the week before Christmas, but that’s the reality for many residents in Baldwin County.

Piles of debris can still be found in many rural areas. Lillian, Elberta, Josephine, Fish River and Silverhill are just a few of the communities still living with the debris. Baldwin County Solid Waste Director Terri Graham says crews are making progress, though.