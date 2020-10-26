The Great Wild Goose Chase of 2020 comes to an end

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Great Wild Goose named Skipper Chase of 2020 has come to an end. Skipper was caught by using a pole and a shower curtain hook.
The hook snagged the line wrapped around the leg of Skipper. After caught the line was removed and Skipper was released unharmed.
LATEST STORIES
- Scientists say ‘strange lights’ over Hawaii were likely a rocket from nearly 12 years ago
- New poll shows U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville up 14 points over Doug Jones
- NASA discovers water on the sunlit surface of Moon
- One injured, one dead in Mobile County crash
- Pet of the Week: Cute little Buddy