“The gator came up and grabbed it,” residents say alligator killed dog in Lake Forest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not uncommon to see alligators in Lake Forest, but residents say this week’s encounter with a gator was different.

“The kids were out here fishing and they looked over in this brush and they saw something floating. They didn’t know what it was. It turned out to be a dog,” said Angel O’Dea, who lives on the lake in the Daphne community.

Neighbors tell News 5 the dog was attacked by an alligator. The commotion and splashing was enough for residents to go check it out for themselves.

“While they were trying to look at it the gator came up, grabbed it and took it out a little bit further,” said O’Dea

O’Dea says there are always gators nearby, but she’s never experienced anything like this before.

“The gator continued guarding the dog throughout the whole evening yesterday,” she said.

She’s worried about someone in the neighborhood getting hurt, or worse.

“The dog looked bigger than our youngest one so we don’t want to wait and take action after someone’s kid gets hurt. We want to make sure we address this while we still have the opportunity to do something about it,” she added.

Neighbors say they’ve asked around, but so far they’re not sure who the dog belonged to.

News 5 reached out to the Division of Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries, but they say they’ve not received any complaints as of Friday.

