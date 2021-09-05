The Front Porch hosts benefit for hurricane victims

LILLIAN, Ala. (WKRG) — At first, it may have looked like any Sunday afternoon party and it was but, it was a party with a purpose at the Front Porch in Lillian.

Forty musicians donated their time and talents to raise money for Hurricane Ida victims that remain in Baldwin County unable to go back home just yet.

Owner Johnny Barbado says they came up with the idea earlier this week to sell food, have a raffle and lots of music to entertain and raise money for those directly impacted by the storm.

“They’ve been gone for a week already,” says Barbado. “If I had to be gone for a week, I’d have trouble and so, like I said, our mission here was to put cash in the hand to buy food or whatever it is they need.”

Half a dozen families have already been identified that will benefit from the event. Barbado says they are on target to raise about three thousand dollars and give immediate relief to those struggling after the storm.