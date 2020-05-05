“The Fort” reopens Thursday for to-go orders in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fort Park in Spanish Fort will reopen on Thursday for to-go orders.
The container park will open for this service only starting at 11 a.m.
Governor Kay Ivey has not announced when on-site dining at restaurants will be allowed, but we will keep you posted as updates become available.
LATEST STORIES:
- 187th Fighter Wing to fly over Mobile saluting COVID-19 front line workers
- Mayor: Mobile Housing Authority dealing with COVID-19 outbreak at Central Plaza Towers
- Where’s the beef? Some Wendy’s locations without meat because of shortage
- Mutant, more contagious coronavirus strain has emerged, scientists say
- IRS: Stimulus checks generally arriving mid-May for SSI recipients