“The Fort” reopens Thursday for to-go orders in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – The Fort Park in Spanish Fort will reopen on Thursday for to-go orders.

The container park will open for this service only starting at 11 a.m.

Governor Kay Ivey has not announced when on-site dining at restaurants will be allowed, but we will keep you posted as updates become available.

