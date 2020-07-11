The Fort Park supporting Daphne and Spanish Fort PD with free deals on Sunday

Spanish Fort, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fort Park will be supporting Daphne and Spanish Fort Police departments with free food on Sunday.

The Fort Park in Spanish Fort announcing on their Facebook page they would be inviting Daphne and Spanish Fort Police Officers to enjoy a treat on them this Sunday. This, in an effort to show their support to local police officers.

This Sunday, July 12, from 11:00am to 8:00pm the following are free to any Daphne or Spanish Fort Police Officer:

Beakers Coffee: one free menu item of choice

Sno Biz Spanish Fort: one free menu item of choice

DAB Smoke House L.L.C: free chicken sandwich

Bluefin Poke: one free Original Poke Bowl

Bleus Burger Spanish Fort: free Cheeseburger

The Tap Station: one free menu item of choice

Solly’s “World Famous” : free Queso & Chips

You must be able to show your Daphne or Spanish Fort badge to receive these deals. This invitation coming after Daphne officers were denied service earlier this week at Five Guys.

