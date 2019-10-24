The Fairhope Market closes to “rebrand”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new store on the Eastern Shore has closed and is rebranding, according to a sign on the door.

The Fairhope Market opened in July of this year. A sign recently informed customers the kitchen was closed and only the grocery department was open for business. As of this week, a new sign greets customers at the door.

“Thank you Fairhope for your support! We are taking this time to rebrand and bring you a first class product. Stay tuned for more details. All items are 30% off. Our grocery is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Coffee shop is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” the sign reads.

However, during those store hours the business was closed when we visited on Thursday.

We’ve reached out to store representatives to find out what’s next and when the business might reopened, but so far we’ve not heard back.

