The BP oil spill, 10 years later

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Ten years ago, we were dealing with a very different disaster, and like the coronavirus, it was a disaster we had never dealt with before. The images are still hard to forget. First, the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon, April 20, 2010, killing 11 workers, and for the next 87 days, oil would gush from the Macondo Well into the Gulf of Mexico, 200 million gallons of it.

By June, it was washing up on Baldwin County beaches, and according to Casi Callaway with Mobile Baykeeper, the impacts are still being felt today.

“There is still oil washing up on our beaches every day. There is still oil in our seafood. Whether or not it is at a level that is going to decimate a population or impact our public health that is the part that we still don’t understand,” Callaway said.

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon remembers those days. “It’s uncanny the similarities, the health risk of the oil and being around the oil and now the health risk of the virus. The financial burden, the collapse of our local economy.”

He says the disaster then is not much different than what is going on now. “If this thing keeps on going the way it’s going and we don’t get our economy rolling again, we’re going to have a mess.”

BP spent months cleaning up the mess left by their oil on beaches throughout the Gulf Coast region. Even with the beaches closed because of another disaster, the memory of the BP oil spill is never far away.

“I have not walked the beach and not seen tarballs, and that’s one of the saddest part of that spill. It is a daily and constant reminder for me and for many,” Callaway said.

BP paid billions of dollars in fines, penalties and clean-up costs. A lot of that money continues to fund environmental restoration projects today.

