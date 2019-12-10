The Bald Eagles are back in the Gulf State Park

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf State Park in Gulf Shores is hosting a few special guests this December.

Shirley Churchill got a glimpse of two bald eagles nesting high in the trees Monday from her camera.

Another one to turn up the volume.

Posted by Shirley Churchill on Monday, December 9, 2019

It’s hard work finding just the right spot for the stick.

Posted by Shirley Churchill on Monday, December 9, 2019

To see our coverage of the eagles last time they were in town click here.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories