FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Around seventy students that are now enrolled at The Academy in Fairhope are getting ready to take flight into life after high school.

“Early hands-on training and these students every day are experiencing it,” said Tiffany Plato.

Plato runs the place where not only are there courses in aviation maintenance but also electrical and instrumentation courses and wielding. High School students can learn career skills while earning college credit.

“It is state-of-the-art equipment,” said Plato. “What they are being trained on now is exactly what would be used in industry.”

Tenth, 11th and 12th graders from high schools across the county are eligible to enroll if they have at least a 2.0 GPA and can work out scheduling.

“I have always been fascinated in planes,” says Coel Rawls. A junior at Robertsdale High School. Rawls is now learning the skills that will give him more options when he graduates.

“Absolutely, especially with all the internships and apprenticeships available,” Rawls said. “This is an amazing opportunity for me.”

The Academy is on the grounds of the Sonny Callahan Airport in Fairhope and is hosting an Open House until 8 o’clock Tuesday night for those interested in finding out more about the career tech school.