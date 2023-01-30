FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school students in Baldwin County have an opportunity to build and fix an airplane as part of a dual enrollment course with Coastal Alabama Community College.

Students can also get certified in some fields before graduation. The program is called “The Academy at the Fairhope Airport.”

Brenden Geffry, a Spanish Fort High School senior, told News 5 that he is ready to take on the real world after graduation in May, thanks to the program.

“My experience here has been very pleasant, our instructor here is awesome,’ said Geffry. “He makes sure you have everything you need to know for the entire course.”

The program offers training in three different fields of aviation including airframe technology, instrumentation and welding.

Coel Rawls, a Robertsdale High School senior, says the hand- on practice and experiences are what he learns from the most.

“We actually disassembled parts of this plane, mostly just the air frill parts, we took off the wings, my group handled the rear of the plane or the empennage and it was a lot of rigging,” Rawls said.

Edy Gonzales wants to become an aviation engineer and feels the academy is setting him up for success one day at a time.

“So when I graduate from this program, after two years, I will have something called, a long term certificate which means I can go straight into the workforce with that will good pay,” Gonzales said.

The Academy is open to 10th, 11th and 12th graders. The Academy will be hosting an open house and tours starting from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the Fairhope Airport.