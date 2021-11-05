Thanksgiving food distribution event to be held in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Thanksgiving food distribution event to be held in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A food distribution event will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Foley. 

Angels Of Hope (AOH) Community Outreach Services and Feeding the Gulf Coast are working to make sure that families in Baldwin County have access to food this Thanksgiving, according to a news release from AOH Community Outreach Services.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at Aaronville Park at 299 W. Michigan Ave. in Foley.

If you require elderly assistance, call AOH Director Donna Boulder at (251) 223-9920.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories