Thanksgiving food distribution event to be held in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A food distribution event will be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Foley.

Angels Of Hope (AOH) Community Outreach Services and Feeding the Gulf Coast are working to make sure that families in Baldwin County have access to food this Thanksgiving, according to a news release from AOH Community Outreach Services.

The event is being held from 9 a.m. to noon at Aaronville Park at 299 W. Michigan Ave. in Foley.

If you require elderly assistance, call AOH Director Donna Boulder at (251) 223-9920.