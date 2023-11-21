GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — You do not want a fire truck showing up at your home, especially during the holidays. But if you don’t take the right precautions when frying a turkey, it could happen.

Gulf Shores Fire Department Lt. Nick Russell gave News 5 some tips when cooking this holiday season.

“Make sure that it’s in an area that’s well away from your house; somewhere that’s out in the open and away from any other structures any other flammable objects such as vegetation and your vehicle,” Russell said.

You are also going to want a proper fire extinguisher and make sure it is not expired before cooking.

Russell also explained that the fire department sees a large increase in calls to service during this time of year.

“We see about 50 more calls for November and December around this time frame,” Russell said.

Russell said to also be sure to thaw your turkey completely before cooking because if you don’t, it could lead to chaos.

“It can cause the oil to boil over and make its way to the heat source and cause a fire,” Russell said.

Now that you know the ropes, have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.