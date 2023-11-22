BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Box by box a trailer full of snacks, toiletries and everyday items was unloaded in an assembly line of gratitude at the William F. Green Veterans Home in Bay Minette.

“It’s nice to know these guys are not forgotten,” said J.D. Harrison a Marine veteran and a lineman with Baldwin EMC. It was at the cooperative’s blood and supply drive earlier this month that the community donated to the veterans.

“A few years ago they were showing veterans appreciation to the employees that were veterans and it just seemed to me that we were in a better spot than some of the older veterans. If there was a way we could pass that along, we really needed to do that,” said Harrison.

And boy did they. “This far exceeded our expectations and what better place to donate,” said Baldwin EMC spokesman Mark Ingram.

One hundred 50 veterans from all over the state live at William F. Green Veterans Home. “Every day here is Veterans Day,” said Director Charlie Allen.

While the veterans here may be out of sight for a lot of folks, Harrison said they are not forgotten. “It’s good to put it back out there and let people know the sacrifices these guys made and just that we appreciate them.”

The donations are a reminder of a community that continues to be thankful for those who gave so much.