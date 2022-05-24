BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a woman from Houston has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

Judith M. Rohacs, 51, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was driving left the road and struck the guardrail. Rohacs was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred at 2:05 p.m. Monday, May 23. It happened near the 51-mile marker on I-10 six miles east of Loxley.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate the crash. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information is available.