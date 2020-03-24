Texas man in custody after Daphne robbery

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) It happened at four o’clock in the morning. It was all caught on camera and within an hour the suspect was in custody.

The Chevron station just south of I-10 in Malbis was the target of a robbery in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Surveillance cameras captured him walking through the front door and quickly making his way to the register.

The clerk was the only other person in the store when police say 30-year-old Melvin Henrillien from Baytown, TX approached, putting his hand in his waistband. “The clerk felt like the suspect was armed. He was keeping his hands in his pockets and he demanded cash from the register,” says Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

The clerk did what he was told. “There was some statement made by the suspect, something to the effect of don’t make me hurt you.”

In a matter of minutes, it was over and with a bag of cash in his hands, Henrillien walked out of the store. Almost two miles away, a detective answering the robbery call spotted him walking along Highway 181 and Rileywood Drive. He was arrested and the cash recovered.

Police say Henrillien has a criminal history and spent time in a Texas prison for burglary.

