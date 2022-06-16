BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Texas has been arrested in Baldwin County and charged with sodomy, carrying brass knuckles and 2nd degree rape. Jack Allen Henrichson was booked into the Baldwin County Jail on those charges this week.

Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert says Henrichson confessed to committing sexual acts on a juvenile who is under the age of 16 years old. Tolbert tells WKRG News 5 a Walmart employee noticed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot earlier this week and called police. Once officers arrived they found Henrichson and the juvenile in the car together.

According to Chief Tolbert, the suspect had been communicating with the girl on the messaging app Kik. Police say Henrichson drove to Baldwin County from Jim Wells County, TX to meet the victim just a few days ago.

No further information is available at this time. We’re told this is an ongoing investigation.