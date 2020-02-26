Tex-Mex Cantina opening at Fort Container park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Dallas owned “Solly’s ‘World Famous’ Tex Mex Cantina” is expanding to the Gulf Coast.

The storefront will feature traditional Tex-Mex cuisine like brisket tacos and gourmet guacamole. The Cantina will also have a full service bar with margaritas and local beer.

The food truck vendor out of Texas says this will be the first permanent building for their restaurant. Solly’s food truck is located in a food truck park in the DFW metroplex.

“Our food truck was built to be in a food truck park and we’ve been working on expanding our business for a while. My wife and I are excited because there couldn’t have been a better location to showcase our cuisine.” Founder, James ‘Solly’ Solomon

The cantina is expected to open in March of 2020.









