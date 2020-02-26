Tex-Mex Cantina opening at Fort Container park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Dallas owned “Solly’s ‘World Famous’ Tex Mex Cantina” is expanding to the Gulf Coast.
The storefront will feature traditional Tex-Mex
The food truck vendor out of Texas says this will be the first permanent building for their restaurant. Solly’s food truck is located in a food truck park in the DFW metroplex.
“Our food truck was built to be in a food truck park and we’ve been working on expanding our business for a while. My wife and I are excited because there couldn’t have been a better location to showcase our cuisine.”Founder, James ‘Solly’ Solomon
The cantina is expected to open in March of 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- POLICE: Suspects in Biloxi teen’s death knew victim
- Trial starts Thursday for man accused of raping, carjacking woman in Pensacola
- Couple evacuates home due to rising water in Baldwin County
- Airbus responds to Comic Cowboys signs
- Bessemer police investigating body found in manhole