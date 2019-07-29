Tests underway to determine sewage, algae in Mobile Bay

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A much different looking Mobile Bay than what Ritchie Prince saw and recorded Saturday night.

“If you had smell-vision right now,” Prince could be heard on the recording. “This is all doo-doo.”

It was as far as the eye could see just north of Point Clear and stretching south. In the light of day, the investigation is underway to find out what exactly Prince saw.

“We haven’t seen anything that would clearly indicate a spill.” Cade Kistler is with Mobile Baykeeper. “We are just trying to get some samples to see if we can better understand what’s going on.”

They will test for certain bacteria that would indicate sewage or something else. “It’s hard to say what it might be from that video. I’ve talked to a few folks that thought it might be algae. I’ve seen sewage in our Daphne report that looked kind of what we saw there so, I’m not really sure. That’s why we’re taking a few samples to see what it really is.”

Kistler is also checking several creeks, inspecting lift stations for any signs of a sewage overflow or spill.

Whatever Prince saw Saturday night is an environmental concern, a health concern and still a mystery. “At this point, it’s probably dissipated to a large degree. Unfortunately, we may not ever know exactly what it was but we’re going to keep looking.”

The city of Fairhope has checked and double-checked its monitored lines with no indication of a spill. If it is algae, that would indicate another concern of agricultural or industrial run-off.

The city released the following statement on the recent video circulating on social media:

“Like many of you, we saw the video posted from Mobile Bay this weekend, and we share the same concerns you do over water quality. Though our sewer system showed no signs of malfunction, technicians were called in on Sunday to visibly inspect every lift station along Mobile Bay to ensure that no overflows had occurred. Again today we have been checking the lift stations, but we have no sewer spills to report. In the spring of 2017 an updated sewer study was ordered and from that we created a 5-year improvement plan for our sewer system that will give our system increased capacity while greatly reducing chances of overflows. That process is currently underway, with the next step being the construction of a new line in the downtown area. The system-wide overhaul includes the addition of sidestream storage tanks and additional lines that will also increase capacity, a necessary part of meeting the demand on the system caused too many years of no upgrades and the incredible growth Fairhope has experienced. For more information on what we are doing to upgrade our sewer system, please visit https://www.fairhopeal.gov/community/faq/what-is-the-city-of-fairhope-doing-to-upgrade-the-sewersystem.”

It should take about 24 hours for Mobile Baykeeper to get test results from water samples taken Monday morning.