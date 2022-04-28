BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Buc-ee’s has opened 16 new Tesla superchargers in Baldwin County. Tesla and Buc-ee’s have partnered to install the charging stations at locations in Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky and South Carolina.

The Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance shared photos of the new superchargers on their Facebook page this week promoting the new additions. “Baldwin County is working locally to improve access to EV infrastructure, as we prepare for the future of the automotive industry,” the post read in part.

The new charging stations can be found at the Buc-ee’s located at Baldwin Beach Express and I-10. 26 total Buc-ee’s locations across the seven states will receive similar additions, if they haven’t been installed already.