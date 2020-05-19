Termites force Daphne Starbucks to close for third time in recent years

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop in Washington, D.C. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Once again the Starbucks located in Jubilee Square on the Eastern Shore is closed due to termites. The building, which is located along Highway 90 in Daphne, has experienced similar problems in recent years.

Most recently termites forced the location to close in June 2019.

A Starbucks media relations member confirmed this update with us on Tuesday morning. No timeframe has been given as to when the location will reopen, but we’re told crews are performing a “thorough inspection and cleaning” of the building.

The full response from Starbucks is below:

“We can confirm this store is closed for a thorough inspection and cleaning, and we are working closely with experts to ensure this issue is resolved. We do not have a firm timeline on when this store may reopen, but are working diligently with trusted professionals to reopen when possible.”

