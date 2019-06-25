Termites force Daphne Starbucks to close for 3rd time

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Starbucks has confirmed to News 5 the store in Daphne will be closed temporarily due to termites. This location has had similar instances where termites have forced the partners to close the store. The store closed a few weeks ago for exterminators to fix the problem, but they also closed in 2016 due to a termite infestation, as well.

Starbucks tells News 5 the partners of this store are taking the appropriate measures to have the location reopened as soon as possible, although no timeframe was given as to how long it will be closed.

News 5 received reports of the Daphne Starbucks being closed on Tuesday. The store was closed when we arrived. A sign on the door alerts customers that the location will be closed temporarily due to maintenance.

The Starbucks store is located in Jubilee Square.