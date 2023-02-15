FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s been home to Fairhope’s no-kill animal shelter for more than 20 years, but since 2020, termites have continued causing problems at The Haven.

“Now we’ve kind of seen the extent of the damage and there’s no fixing it without taking the front off of the building and rebuilding it,” said Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson.

Johnson says crews will knock out the front exterior wall where termites have taken over. At a cost of approximately $150,000, that portion of the building on S. Section Street will be rebuilt and stronger materials will be used to correct other issues.

“The main part of the building has a new roof, but where the new roof connects to the front façade there’s just no making a connection because the material has deteriorated so bad,” he explained.

The city expects it’ll take about 3 months to complete the work once it begins in a couple of months.

That work will likely start closer to the summer months, we’re told. Johnson tells us employees and volunteers have worked around the problems for years, but ongoing leaks and the termite damage have ultimately compromised a lot of the space inside.

“Ultimately, that can lead to some environmental health conditions for the folks using the building as well as our furry friends that use the building. It’s a city asset and it’s time to spend some money on it,” said Johnson.

He says the front offices and reception area have some of the most damage, but the animals are safe and being cared for around the clock.