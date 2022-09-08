GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Landing soon at Gulf Shores International Airport, not just private and military aircraft but commercial airlines.

“We get calls every day on how to get here, multiple calls about what’s the closest airport and right now it’s Pensacola.” Soon it will be Gulf Shores. Airport Director Scott Fuller announcing a 3.7 million dollar agreement with TBI/VINCI Airports to build, manage and operate a commercial air terminal.

“It’s going to have to have two holding rooms, two gates, two TSA stations but only one will be manned initially by TSA, rental car parking and so forth,” said Fuller.

At first, the terminal will be a temporary facility eventually, a permanent structure. Site work has already begun near the air traffic control tower. “They are working on the parking lots now and we’ve ordered the modular facilities,” said Fuller. They should arrive by the end of the year.

You may have heard the saying, “build it and they will come”, in this case, Fuller said, they are already here. “There is considerable interest in the fact that we have eight million visitors a year here and we do not have air service. So, that makes us attractive to a lot of airlines.”

Three airlines have already submitted letters of intent to operate out of Gulf Shores, a fourth is in discussions. The terminal is expected to be up and operational by March 1st.