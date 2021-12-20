Tennessee Titans wide-receiver Julio Jones gives back to his hometown of Foley

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley’s own and Tennessee Titans wide-receiver Julio Jones never forgets where he came from, especially around Christmas time.

At Aaronville Park in Foley on Monday, a huge toy giveaway for families in south Baldwin County. Toys, bicycles, sporting goods, almost anything a child would want for Christmas was available for free.

Jones teams up with rappers Lil Baby and Polow Da Don for the “Keeping up with the Jones'” event.

Julio’s mom Queen was there taking orders and helping to keep things moving. She says it’s Julio’s way of giving back to the community. By the time they are finished she says, more than a thousand families will be touched by the NFL wide receivers’ generosity to his hometown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories