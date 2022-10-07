HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following a months-long investigation into a young woman’s death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced a Humphreys County man was indicted and taken into custody in connection with the case.

Officials said the TBI, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the joint investigation into the 2021 homicide.

According to the TBI, on Nov. 19, 2021 — shortly after authorities found the body of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman along Highway 412 in Decatur County — TBI special agents joined the investigation into Inman’s death, at the request of former 24th Judicial District Attorney General Matthew Stowe.

During the investigation, authorities said they determined the homicide actually took place in Henderson County.

Gabriel Seth Box. (Source: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

As requested by 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI officials said they continued to investigate, discovering information that led to 21-year-old Gabriel Seth Box of New Johnsonville being identified as the person responsible for the crime.

On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Henderson County Grand Jury indicted Box, charging him with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of theft, and two counts of tampering with evidence, the TBI reported.

Following the indictment, agents said they worked with the U.S. Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Task Force and the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force to track down and arrest Box in Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

As of Wednesday night, Box is reportedly being held without bond at the Baldwin County Jail in Alabama while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.