ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Boaters wanting to launch at the newest boat ramp in Baldwin County will notice something a little different when they head to The Launch at ICW in Orange Beach.

What was six boat launches is now three after it was discovered the ramps were uneven. Concrete barriers block off part of the ramps, orange poles help guide boaters into the water.

Boaters like Shane Hughes say it’s not perfect but it is better. “Now you get a little bit more level when you go into the slip but you’re coming at a completely different angle than what your docks are running at.”

Hughes was launching a 27 foot boat, he says larger boats will face an even bigger challenge.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $17 million project was scheduled for later this week and has been postponed. A plan to correct the problem has been submitted to the Corps of Engineers for approval.