FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Avenue-Section Street intersection is now a four-way stop through Wednesday morning.

“We’re not only doing some signal improvements and adding the electrical components of that, but also adding some pedestrian signals,” said Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Those improvements will make this a safer place to cross once work wraps up.

Downtown Fairhope’s main intersection will look a lot different, too, when crews finish the Gaston Plaza project. It’s referred to by locals as the ‘clock corner,’ but the iconic spot is getting a much-needed facelift, and this week there’s still a lot left to tackle.

“The pavers are going down, the pedestal for the clock is there. As soon as we get these signal improvements in place, then we can really start working on that corner,” Sullivan said.

That project began in August, and if they stay on schedule, crews are expected to complete the work before the annual Lighting of the Trees next Thursday night.

“You’ll start seeing some trees go in, some landscape,” Sullivan said.

Of course, the clock will be reinstalled and incorporated back into the courtyard’s design. Traffic lights could be turned back on before Wednesday, but crews have 48 hours to complete the electrical work at the intersection.

