Teen’s push for safety prompts ALDOT to look at Bay Minette intersection

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Seventeen-year-old Jordan Callaway already had concerns about the intersection of McMeans Avenue and 3rd Street, like many other drivers in the city. But after he saw the video below, he made a push to contact city officials as well as the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALDOT presented three options to improve safety at that intersection. You can see renderings and descriptions in the images below.

No decisions were made Tuesday night, it was just a discussion during the council’s work session. There is no set timeline regarding when this would happen. The council will have to meet again to discuss budgeting the project.

As for Callaway, he’s just happy the official conversation has started.

“All this screams is safety safety safety, let’s do this, let’s make a change,” he told us after the meeting.

