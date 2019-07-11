Teenagers arrested for breaking into, stealing vehicles in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four teenagers have been arrested after two vehicles were stolen in Foley, along with breaking into several vehicles.

The Foley Police Department says they received two reports of theft of motor vehicle and several reports involving the breaking and entering of motor vehicle in the Leisure Lakes subdivision and the surrounding area on Monday, July 8.

The Foley Police Department says they were able to get surveillance video of possible suspects driving a newer model Ford F-150 pickup.

After finding the vehicle that matched the description, with the assistance from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department, and information from a joint investigation, four suspects from the Pensacola area were identified and later arrested for the crimes that occurred in Foley. Both vehicles stolen from Foley were recovered in Escambia County.

Prashant Jenkins, 18, and Jaqwon Snell, 19, were both charged with one count of Theft of Property First Degree and four counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle. Jermaine Jackson, 18, and a juvenile male subject,17, were both charged with four counts of Breaking and Entering of a Motor Vehicle. All four suspects are being held in Escambia County waiting for extradition to Baldwin County.

