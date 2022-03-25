BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 14-year-old has been airlifted to USA Hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Foley, according to officials with the Foley Police Department.

The teenager was hit while she was trying to cross Highway 98 at Chicago Street, near John B. Foley Park. Officials say officers were working nearby when the call came in, so officers were on the scene quickly. Officers provided aid until the Foley Fire Department and MedStar arrived on the scene.

The teenager was transported to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center by ambulance but was later airlifted to USA Hospital. The current condition of the teenager is unknown.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Foley Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit.