Teen struck on bike in Fairhope, police search for driver

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Fairhope teen tells News 5 she was struck by a car while riding her bicycle home from work Sunday afternoon.

We’re told it happened on Fairhope Avenue near Big Lots around 3:45 p.m. Sunday. The teen wasn’t seriously injured, but she received a few scrapes during the encounter.

The family is asking for anyone with information to call Fairhope Police right away. The only description at this point is that the driver was in a white car.

News 5’s Blake Brown is speaking with the family this morning and he’ll have their story later today.

