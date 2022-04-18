BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing girl.

Ciara Joelle Conway, 14, was last seen April 15 in the Magnolia Springs area in Baldwin County. Conway is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Conway also has blonde hair and green eyes.

The BCSO is asking for the community’s help in finding Conway:

Community involvement has proven to be helpful in missing/runaway juvenile cases. We ask that you help reunite Ciara with her family by calling the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding her whereabouts. Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office

Ciara Joelle Conway

If you have any information about Conway’s whereabouts, call the BCSO at 251-937-0202.