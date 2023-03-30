FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department said they arrested a 17-year-old man and charged him with multiple crimes after he led officers on a chase on the Foley Beach Express, hit a light pole and three other cars Wednesday afternoon.

The teen will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident, attempting to elude, speeding, driving while suspended, reckless driving and “other traffic offenses.” Police said a possible DUI charge is being investigated.

According to the release, an officer observed a red Dodge Ram speeding southbound on the Foley Beach Express at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

The officer caught up to the car on S. McKenzie St. near County Rd. 20. The driver tried to flee but collided with a light pole in the median, which caused the pole to fall into another car.

The driver of the Dodge Ram continued driving and then wrecked into three other vehicles that were stopped at a red light on County Rd. 12 and Hwy. 59. The pursuit ended.

The crash caused “minor damage” to two cars and disabled another, which needed to be towed from the scene.

There were no “significant injuries” to anyone at either scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency worked the scene.

“Foley Police Department asks that anyone enjoying their spring break in our area be responsible and safe during this time frame,” reads the release.