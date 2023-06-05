STOCKTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A utility terrain vehicle crash left a teenager dead in the Stockton community on Sunday, according to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 3 p.m. deputies were called to Stockton for a report of a crash involving a UTV. Once they arrived, deputies with the BCSO investigated the crash. That investigation showed that a 15-year-old boy was driving the UTV on private property and “was involved in a rollover crash.”

The 15-year-old died from the injuries he sustained during the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this family and community as they grieve and begin to work through this tragedy,” read the BCSO release.