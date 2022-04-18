UPDATE (10:31 a.m.): The 17-year-old injured in a hit-and-run is back on a ventilator. Family members said the teen is being treated for his injuries at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the hit-and-run.

ORIGINAL STORY

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a 17-year-old tell us their loved one remains in the hospital Monday morning after they say he was involved in a hit and run accident Friday night.

It happened in Fairhope near the County Road 13 roundabout. Fairhope Police confirm the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

We’ve reached out to ALEA for additional details and we will update this story as more information is released.