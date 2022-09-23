FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The campus of St. Michael Catholic High School was quiet Friday afternoon but it has been an active 24 hours for Fairhope Police as they investigated a threat on the school’s campus.

“We were notified by some parents of a threat that was going around obviously on social media towards other students by a student at St. Michael,” said Sgt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police.

That student is Richard Favret, 18, from Daphne. He is a senior at the school. What the specific threat was, police are not saying.

“More physical some of it,” said Nolte. “I’m still waiting on stuff, so I don’t fully know at this point. It could be any and everything.”

Like most threats, police say this one started on social media. Concerned parents brought it to the attention of police after talking with their kids after school Thursday.

“Parents started getting a hold of it and realized we need to let somebody know something. So, they started reaching out to us to make sure everything was safe,” said Nolte.

Police say they have not recovered any weapons. Nothing was brought on campus. But they believe they may have prevented a tragedy.

“Yes,” says Nolte. “There is that possibility that something major was avoided there.”

Because of his age, police say they will not release a mug shot of Favret or possible charges he will face. News 5 reached out to St. Michael High School, which declined our request for comment.