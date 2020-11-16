Teen charged with attempted murder in Foley shooting

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) 18-year-old Clinton Lee Luker of Robertsdale is in the Escambia County Florida jail charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling after his arrest over the weekend. Police tracked him from Foley to Pensacola and made the arrest early Sunday morning.

Friday, Foley police were called to the Aaronville community and found a 17-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Police Chief Thurston Bullock says Luker shot the victim three times with a .45 caliber handgun. He also says this was a targeted attack. “It was an isolated incident. This subject was looking for him and we believe it to be intentional.”

The shooting left residents, like Tina Williams, shaken and angry. “I’ve been out here two years and I’ve never seen nothing like this.” Shaun Felton says she doesn’t understand all the violence. “There’s too much going on in the world, all this hate and it’s totally unnecessary.”

Police say Luker and the unidentified victim knew each other. As for a motive, police say it was a dispute over a debt. “The subject drove from Robertsdale where he lives to that location on 8th Avenue and targeted this juvenile victim. Now, he’s going to pay the price.”

The victim remains in a Pensacola hospital and is expected to recover. Luker is awaiting extradition back to Baldwin County to face charges.

