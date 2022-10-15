BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A teen charged with reckless manslaughter and taken to Baldwin County Connections Center after deputies said the teen “was acting recklessly with a rifle” and shot and killed a 22-year-old Friday night, according to a release from Baldwin County.

Deputies and EMS responded to the 4200 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old shot. The unidentified victim was airlifted to a hospital in Pensacola, but later died.

“The investigation so far indicates that a juvenile, at the residence, was acting recklessly with a rifle and shot the victim one time,” according to the release.

The juvenile is being charged as an adult and currently has a $30,000 bond.