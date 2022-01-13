Teen arrested after 20-year-old woman shot multiple times in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The chaos, captured by a motorist passing through the intersection of Pollard Road and County Road 64 around 5:30 Wednesday night, shortly after a 20-year-old woman had been shot multiple times.

A good Samaritan, who did not want to be identified, stopped to help until first responders arrive.

“She seemed coherent and was talking to us. They said there were three gunshot wounds and only one exit wound. It was a pretty hectic situation,” he said.

A 17-year-old is now in custody, charged as an adult with attempted murder.

“They saw each other on Pollard Road,” said investigator with Daphne Police Sgt. Jason Vannoy. “It was kind of a situation where it wasn’t a vehicle chase but the victim’s vehicle was following him. They had a very brief, non-physical confrontation when they stopped and the young lady was shot three times.”

The shooting was airlifted to a Pensacola Hospital and is expected to recover. The shooter was found at a relative’s house in Mobile early Thursday morning after a drive-by shooting on Stuart Drive West.

“Eight to 10 shots were fired at the home and no one was hit thankfully,” said Vannoy.

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, traffic moves through the intersection seemingly unaware of the violence that is happening far too often. The victims and suspects seemingly getting younger and younger.

“It’s concerning that people of this age would settle a dispute and immediately choose the nuclear option of shooting at someone or shooting another person, especially someone they have known for more than a decade. I think we all find that disturbing,” said Vannoy.

Police are still looking for the gun used in the shooting. They believe it was a nine-millimeter handgun and they believe it is somewhere in Mobile.