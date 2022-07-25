BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – When students start class in August teachers at Pine Grove Elementary School near Bay Minette will be stocked and ready.

“We just want them to feel confident and have the things they need,” said Kayla Waite.

Aside from just teaching students, Waite and Madalyn Weaver are going a step further this year, providing personal hygiene products to their 5th and 6th graders who might otherwise go without.

“We’ve had people donate food, there’s been washcloths, loofahs, deodorant, little sets of toothpaste and toothbrushes,” said Weaver.

They’re calling it a Care Closet and this week they’re filling it with supplies, hoping to receive enough donations to help up to 120 students in a discrete way.

“There won’t be anybody in here but that student, so while we’re switching classes nobody else will know what they’re getting,” added Waite.

The teachers say they want their students to feel comfortable and have confidence on campus and this is their way of offering extra support, even helping female students with hairstyles and accessories.

“So that if they came to school with a hood on and they were ashamed at the way they look we could help them do a quick hairstyle and help them get through the day,” she explained.

They say the Care Closet idea has already spread to other schools in north Baldwin County. They know a little help can go a long way.

“The look on the kids faces whenever school starts whenever they see I am cared for, I’m loved and there are people on my team, people that care about me,” Weaver said.