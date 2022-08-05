FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG)– The Baldwin County School System hosted their annual teacher institution on Friday, August 4.

The final countdown is on for the first day of school for Baldwin County. Kicking off the new school year is the annual Baldwin County Board of Education pep rally to get the teachers ready and excited. Teachers from Baldwin County schools come together to celebrate the upcoming school year.

“It is a great opportunity being at several different schools throughout my career, to be able to run into old teachers and just see the excitement that comes along with a new year,” said Fairhope High School teach Scott Berry. “It’s a new beginning for a lot of new teachers and I am looking forward to seeing the students and what they have to share coming out of the summer.”

Held at the Foley Event Center, the Baldwin County Board of Education welcomed over 4,000 teachers from all the different schools in Baldwin County to speak and introduce the upcoming school year.

Once school starts, it’s tough to plan a gathering with all the teachers of Baldwin County, so teachers look forward to the event every year.

“To me, it’s like a family reunion because I get to see everybody from all across Baldwin County that you really only see during school sessions,” said Events Operations Manager at Foley Sports, Angie Sullivan.

Baldwin County Board of Education and teachers are eager for their school years to start on Wednesday, August 10.