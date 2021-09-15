TD Nicholas causes roads to flood in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — As tropical depression Nicholas makes its way along the southern coast of the United States, its effects are being felt here along the Alabama Gulf Coast.

A Flash Flood warning has been issued for Baldwin County, and already, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, roads are being flooded. Heavy rain is causing traffic delays.

WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams took this video driving east on Highway 98 into Lillian. Ditches were overflowing as she made her way into town.

WKRG News 5 viewer Tiffany Gamache sent in a video of cars driving through flooded roads in Lillian. One car was seen with its flashers on and water up to its bumper.

Spanish Cove saw some extensive flooding in the Petersen Branch area. WKRG News 5’s Debbie Williams snapped these photos Wednesday afternoon.