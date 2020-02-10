Tax Holiday: Save money staying prepared for severe weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The state has announced the dates for the 2020 Severe Weather Sales Tax Holiday.

It will begin at 12:01 a.m. on the last Friday, Feb. 21 and last until midnight on Sunday, Feb. 23. Over the course of that weekend, taxes will be exempt for certain items related to severe weather preparedness.

Tax-exempt items include the following, priced at $60 or less: flashlights, battery-powered radios, batteries, phone chargers, first-aid kits, tie-down kits, fire extinguishers, tarps, two-way radios.

More items, as well as preparedness tips can be found here. Click here to make sure your community is taking part.

