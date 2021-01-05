Tattoos hoped to lead to ID of causeway body

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The discovery of a body Saturday off the causeway in the bay was just the beginning of a mystery for Baldwin County investigators.

“At this point, we don’t know what the cause or manner of death might be so what we are trying to figure out who this person is,” says Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has released seven photos of what they describe as “distinctive tattoos.” The names Carolyn, Carlos and Brandon are among the skulls and flowers on both arms. There is also a tattoo on the inside of his ankle. “Fingerprints help identify people. They are individual to each person and tattoos are the same way. Certainly, like the barbed wire, someone could have that but having them in unique spots, having so many, I feel comfortable someone will recognize them,” Reid said.

Investigators are also checking all boat launches along the causeway and any video that might be available but their best chance will likely come from the tattoos and a little help from the public. “There are a lot more citizens than there are policemen, so we are hoping someone can come forward and help us out,” Reid said.

