FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Symbolic Ink Tattoo Studio was packed Thursday with loved ones of Paul “Bear” Sexton, who was killed in a crash on County Road 64 over the weekend.

“Cherish every moment you’ve got,” his mother Christina said. “You wake up one minute and don’t realize how fast time’s gone.”

All proceeds from tattoo and food sales will go towards funeral costs. Any additional funds will be donated to local mental health groups.

The benefit lasts until 10 p.m. Thursday evening.